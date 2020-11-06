VIBORG — This was the game the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers had circled on their calendar since June.
And when the Black Panthers met their destiny on Friday night, Platte-Geddes was not one to shy away.
“From day one we’ve talked about this game. The goal has been all year to play them,” Platte-Geddes Head Coach Bruce Hanson said. “It wasn’t to beat them, it was to get to them and play them, cause I thought we were the only ones that could knock them off.”
The Black Panthers used a strong defense and great mental mindset to complete that goal, defeating the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 28-22 in the semifinals of the Class 9AA State Playoffs in Viborg.
“Everybody was ready to play,” Black Panthers’ Quarterback Kelby Vanderwerff said. “We were excited to go since last weekend. So we were ready to rock and roll and have fun.”
That Black Panthers defense, however, was tested from the start, as Angel Johnson took a handoff and ran for a 57-yard touchdown on the Cougars’ first play. Platte-Geddes quickly bounced back, as Jackson Neumann caught a screen pass for a 67-yard touchdown. But Carter Gast then caught a 21-yard touchdown pass to put the Cougars up 16-6.
The Black Panthers didn’t back down, as the Platte-Geddes defense held strong through the rest of the half while the Black Panthers scored twice more to go up 20-16 at halftime.
The defending state champion Cougars came out the second half strong, as Angel Johnson finished off a drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. But that would be all that the Cougars would score, as the Black Panthers defense dominated throughout the night. The question though, was would Platte-Geddes offense score again?
Caden Foxley answered that question on the next drive, as the junior tight end caught a fourth and three pass, broke a tackle and ran 24 yards for the touchdown to put the Black Panthers up.
“I broke the tackle and I was kinda surprised no one was there,” Foxley said. “And then I got past the defense and scored which was big.”
Platte-Geddes nearly scored again, but the Cougars blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter and presided to march down the field.
Platte-Geddes’ defense again stepped up for a final time, and on a fourth and one at their 11 yard line, the Black Panthers stopped Angel Johnson to seal the 28-22 victory.
“That whole second half we ran a defense we hadn’t ran all year long,” Hanson said. “And for those guys to pick it up and make it work is a testament to them.”
Vanderwerff finished with 205 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Foxley finished with seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. For the Cougars, who finish their season with a 9-1 record, Angel Johnson ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ll celebrate right now, but now then we are dead set on the next game,” Foxley said
That game will be the Class 9AA State Championship at the DakotaDome, a game the undefeated Black Panthers believe they deserve to be in. And after Friday’s game, rightfully so.
“We didn’t talk upset,” Hanson said of the Semifinal victory. “We’re a pretty good football team and we thought we were the favorites. And I think that kinda set the tone that we can beat the best teams in the state.”
The Class 9AA State Championship will be played at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
