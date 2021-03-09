HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Trojans didn’t have to search for any added motivation.
They remembered all too well what it felt like to come up short of reaching one of their goals: Getting to the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
That was all the fuel Hartington Cedar Catholic needed for this season.
“I think it goes back to last year,” head coach Matt Steffen said.
A year ago, the Trojans took an 18-7 record and the No. 6 seed in their district final, but were upended by No. 11-seeded Palmyra — coming up just short of reaching the state tournament.
“That was disappointing to us,” Steffen said. “It’s been our goal, to get to state and once we get there, play loose and see what happens.”
Mission accomplished, at least in step one.
Cedar Catholic, 19-6, has qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2015 and will open as the No. 5 seed in Class C2 against fourth-seeded Freeman today (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m. in Lincoln.
As far as step two, are the Trojans playing loose?
“I’ve heard a few times from the guys that we can just go down there and play,” Steffen said. “Hopefully we can, because in our sub-district (final) and district final, we were tight shooting the ball right away.”
Cedar Catholic has been led by this season by senior guard Myles Thoene, who has averaged 14.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, along with totals of 77 assists and 47 steals.
He is joined by sophomore Jaxson Bernecker (11 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 47 total assists), junior Tate Thoene (9.8 ppg, 3 rpg, 55 total assists, 70 steals), sophomore Carson Arens (6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg), senior Macalister Kuehn (5.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and junior Carter Arens (4.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 47 total assists).
The chemistry is even tighter this season, according to Steffen.
“They’re more of a close-knit group than we’ve had in the past,” he said. “Our guys all hang out together off the court, and they all played football together.”
The season got off to a rocky start for the Trojans, as their seniors couldn’t practice with the team for 10 days due to COVID protocols — the season opener had to be moved and Cedar Catholic lost its first game to O’Neill.
Cedar Catholic, though, rebounded to go undefeated in its Mid-State Conference regular season games, and then rolled through its sub-district and then beat Wakefield in the district final.
The Trojans are now matched up with Freeman (21-4) in the opening round in Class C2.
“They don’t have that one lights-out kind of a scorer, but they’re consistent and very good defensively,” Steffen said.
Today’s first-round winner will play Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena
