CRETE. Neb. — Mount Marty placed ninth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Dance Championships, held Friday in Crete, Nebraska.
Morningside won the team title in the event, which also served as the NAIA Northwest Group Qualifier, with a score of 90.92. The Mustangs earn an automatic berth in the NAIA National Championships, March 12-13 in Davenport, Iowa.
Midland was second at 89.38, followed by Viterbo (76.45) and Doane (74.88).
Mount Marty’s score of 50.64 ranked ninth in the GPAC and 10th overall.
The GPAC Cheer Championship will be today (Saturday), beginning at 10 a.m.
QUALIFIER TEAM SCORES: 1, Morningside 90.92; 2, Midland 89.38; 3, Viterbo 76.45; 4, Doane 74.88; 5, Concordia 74.76; 6, Dordt 69.30; 7, Hastings 66.95; 8, College of Saint Mary 66.70; 9, Northwestern 64.18; 10, Mount Marty 50.64
