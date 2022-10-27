The Mount Marty Lancers’ women’s basketball program has fallen on challenging times the past few years after being the staple of the university in new head coach Allan Bertram’s eyes. He is looking forward to the challenge of trying to reverse this trend.

“The challenge of being able to bring it back is very enticing,” he said. “As a coach and as a former athlete, you love challenges. I’m excited about the opportunity that the university has allowed me to have and to be a part of just such a great faculty and staff here on this campus and so many great kids. Being able to bring the women’s basketball program back to where it should be and to give the community (a team they can be proud of) is something to be very excited and proud about.”

