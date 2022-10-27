The Mount Marty Lancers’ women’s basketball program has fallen on challenging times the past few years after being the staple of the university in new head coach Allan Bertram’s eyes. He is looking forward to the challenge of trying to reverse this trend.
“The challenge of being able to bring it back is very enticing,” he said. “As a coach and as a former athlete, you love challenges. I’m excited about the opportunity that the university has allowed me to have and to be a part of just such a great faculty and staff here on this campus and so many great kids. Being able to bring the women’s basketball program back to where it should be and to give the community (a team they can be proud of) is something to be very excited and proud about.”
Bertram credited his players with the attitude they have brought both on and off the court.
“Their work ethic has been great,” he said. “When you have positive attitudes and strong work ethic, good things have already started to evolve.”
After the team’s tough season in 2021-22 where it was 2-27, Bertram understands the challenge he faces in improving the program. While he is not necessarily expecting the team to be GPAC Champions this season, he wants the team to be the hardest-working team in the conference.
“It’s about creating a situation where the kids consistently are buying in every single possession to be the hardest-working team on the floor,” Bertram said. “That’s what they’ve done. We want to see our kids battle every possession on the defensive side and take pride in what they do on the floor.”
The team returns senior forward Eve Millar, who averaged 14.2 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game last season. While Millar is the only returning player that averaged over 10 points per game last season, Bertram does not want her to have to shoulder the load on the offensive end.
“The rest of our girls haven’t scored a lot at the college level,” he said. “For us to be able to have chances to win basketball games, it’s got to be a shared responsibility on the offensive end. We’re going to have to rely defensively on making things difficult for teams and then being able to score out of our defense.”
Defensively, Bertram wants his team to pride itself on playing tough defense and rebounding the basketball.
“People are going to see the level of toughness that we have in regard to rebounding the basketball, getting on the floor for loose balls, and helping each other out on that end,” he said.
Being tough on the defensive end can turn into offense in Bertram’s eyes.
“Offensively, we want to push the ball (forward),” he said. “We want to be the most aggressive team on the floor every single night both offensively and defensively.”
While it can be difficult to put one’s imprint on a program in the first season as head coach, Bertram believes that his players have bought in to his philosophy.
“Our girls have done absolutely everything we’ve asked them to do,” he said. “They’ve grown tremendously. We’re really excited to get on the floor, see what we’re all about, see how we can continue to grow and get better as the season goes along.”
The team has shown grown in the system, especially in inter-squad and scrimmages, including one last Sunday against Wayne State.
“Our (players) are picking up on concepts,” Bertram said. “They’re growing and they should. Those are things that we’re hammering every single day in practice. We still have a long way to go and that’s why you have a course of a long season to be able to. You always want to be a lot better basketball team in February and March than in November, but we’ve been very pleased with that growth of our (players).”
With Millar being an Honorable Mention All-Conference player a year ago, Bertram has appreciated the way she has stepped up as a leader of the team.
She’s been an outstanding leader for us all preseason,” he said. “She’s a girl that we’re going to look upon heavily to be able to take a big load on both ends of the floor.”
Bertram added that he is excited about his backcourt, which includes senior Kiara Berndt, junior Katie Hove, a transfer from Bismarck State College, and junior Abbie Jennings, a transfer from Western Wyoming College.
“We’ve got (players) who are capable of doing some really good things as long as they’re doing their jobs correctly,” Bertram said.
Mount Marty opens the season against Graceland University Sunday. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
10/30 vs. Graceland 2 p.m.
11/5 vs. Presentation * 2 p.m.
11/6 vs. Valley City State * noon
11/8 vs. Dakota State 6 p.m.
11/16 vs. Briar Cliff 6 p.m.
11/22 vs. Dakota Wesleyan 6 p.m.
12/3 at Morningside 2 p.m.
12/10 vs. Jamestown 2 p.m.
12/19 at Augustana ^ 7 p.m.
12/30 vs. Presentation 5 p.m.
1/7 at College of Saint Mary 2 p.m.
1/11 vs. Northwestern 6 p.m.
11/14 at Dakota Wesleyan 2 p.m.
1/21 vs. Morningside 2 p.m.
2/1 at Briar Cliff 6 p.m.
2/11 at Northwestern 2 p.m.
2/18 vs. College of Saint Mary 2 p.m.
* - NAIA Classic, Sioux Falls
