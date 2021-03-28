MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota earned its eighth sweep of the season in posting a 27-25, 25-23, 25-18 Summit League win on Saturday over Western Illinois.
The Coyotes produced a season-high 52 kills in a three-set match while closing the regular season with a 13-6 overall record and a 12-3 Summit League mark.
Elizabeth Juhnke had 17 kills and hit .400 in the win while Madison Harms also reached double figures in kills with 11 and had a .556 hitting proficiency.
Aimee Adams had nine kills, Sami Slaughter six and Maddie Wiedenfeld five as South Dakota produced a team hitting percentage of .339 in the victory.
Madison Jurgens contributed 36 assists and 10 digs while Lolo Weideman had 11 digs and seven assists and Brooklyn Bollweg also reached double digits in digs with 11.
South Dakota finished third in the Summit League and will face second-place Kansas City in the Summit League tournament on Friday at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
