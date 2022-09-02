SIOUX FALLS — Former O’Gorman standout Alea Hardie won in her hometown, clocking a 17:00.07 to win the college women’s race of the Augustana Twilight cross country meet, Friday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
The meet marked the Mount Marty head coaching debut for former South Dakota cross country head coach Dan Fitzsimmons, as well as the debut for new USD head cross country coach Nolan Fife.
South Dakota State won the team title with 84 points, beating out Nebraska (97) and Minnesota State (98). Nebraska-Kearney (112) was fourth, followed by South Dakota (117). The MMU women finished 27th.
Hardie, running for Nebraska, beat out South Dakota State standout Leah Hansen (17:30.57) and Minnesota State’s Amanda Montplaisir (17:30.76) in the 5,000-meter event. South Dakota’s Abby Ripperda (17:38.62) and Abrielle Jirele (17:54.77) finished fourth and fifth.
Mount Marty was led by Emily Johnson, who placed 217th in 21:58.45, and Kiah Trainor, who placed 223rd in 22:09.51.
SDSU also won the men’s team title, 24 to 80 over Augustana. UNK (94) was third, followed by Sioux Falls (113) and Nebrasak (128). USD (290) was ninth, with Mount Marty (723) 25th.
The USD men finished 1-2-3, with Ben Olson (19:08.21), Daniel Burkhalter (19:17.92) and Josh Becker (19:19.72) leading the way in the 4-mile event. Minot State’s Jacob Jensen (19:23.89).
USD was led by Merga Gemada, who finished 10th in 19:45.27.
Brian Santiago was the top finisher for Mount Marty, placing 113th in 21:18.79. Freshman Tague Tvedt (21:48.90) finished 152nd.
