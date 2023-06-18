SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Post 12 finished 2-2 in its pool of the Dakota Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament after an 8-6 come-from-behind victory over Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on Saturday at Ronken Field.
Lucas Kampshoff went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI for Yankton. Drew Ryken also had three hits. Jace McCorkell and Rugby Ryken each had two hits, with McCorkell driving in three runs. Luke Bernatow added a hit.
Rugby Ryken pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Josh Sheldon and Samuel Kampshoff each struck out three batters in the contest.
Yankton, 14-3, hosts defending Class A champion Rapid City Post 22 in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Start time is 4 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS — The Aberdeen Smitty’s handed Yankton its first loss against South Dakota competition this season, a 1-0 decision in the Dakota Classic on Saturday.
Drew Salfrank had three of Aberdeen’s five hits. Phillip Zens and Cooper Eisenbeisz each had a hit.
Yankton was held to a single by Mac Ryken.
Zens went the distance in the victory, striking out seven. Matthew Sheldon took the loss, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run in five innings. Mark Kathol pitched two innings of shutout relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.