SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Post 12 finished 2-2 in its pool of the Dakota Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament after an 8-6 come-from-behind victory over Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on Saturday at Ronken Field.

Lucas Kampshoff went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI for Yankton. Drew Ryken also had three hits. Jace McCorkell and Rugby Ryken each had two hits, with McCorkell driving in three runs. Luke Bernatow added a hit.

