NORTH SIOUX CITY — Mount Marty’s Sara Skorheim is tied for 38th after the opening round of the Lila Frommelt Fall Classic women’s golf tournament, which began on Friday at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.
Skorheim shot 91 to open the two-day event. Also for MMU, Chantel Brende shot 94 and Emily Popkes carded a 106.
Concordia’s Kendra Placke shot a 1-over 72 to hold the first-round individual lead. Sam Knight of Morningside, Tori Suto of College of Saint Mary and Seira Kubo of Iowa Western are tied at 78.
Morningside leads the team event at 34-over 318. Iowa Western is in second, 14 strokes back.
The tournament runs through today (Saturday).
