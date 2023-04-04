SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota sophomore Danii Anglin and junior Jacy Pulse have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the Week for the period ended April 2.
Anglin, who hails from Spring Mount, Jamaica, cleared an outdoor best mark of 5-11 ½ (1.82m) in the high jump at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. She placed third in the competition behind the 2022 NCAA Indoor silver and bronze medalists. She ranks fourth nationally in the high jump this spring, the highest national ranking by any Summit League athlete outdoors. She also leads the league in the event by more than four inches. Anglin picks up the Summit’s weekly honor for the second time this year and fourth time in her career.
Pulse, a native of Salem, South Dakota, clocked a personal best of 58.25 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. That time ranks second in USD program history, leads the Summit League and ranks 30th in the nation. She also posted a personal best for 200 meters, clocking 23.98 seconds at the Bobcat Invitational. That time moved her to seventh in USD program history. Pulse was a member of the Coyotes’ winning 4x100-meter relay at the Bobcat Invitational, which clocked 45.05 for one tenth of a second off their school record from a week ago. Pulse garnered the weekly Summit award for the first time this season and second time of her career. Her previous career honor came one year ago following the Texas Relays.
South Dakota is set to host the USD Early Bird this weekend, April 7-8, at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.