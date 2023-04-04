SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota sophomore Danii Anglin and junior Jacy Pulse have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the Week for the period ended April 2.

Anglin, who hails from Spring Mount, Jamaica, cleared an outdoor best mark of 5-11 ½ (1.82m) in the high jump at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. She placed third in the competition behind the 2022 NCAA Indoor silver and bronze medalists. She ranks fourth nationally in the high jump this spring, the highest national ranking by any Summit League athlete outdoors. She also leads the league in the event by more than four inches. Anglin picks up the Summit’s weekly honor for the second time this year and fourth time in her career.

