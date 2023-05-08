BROOKINGS — South Dakota State outfielder Jocelyn Carrillo was 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in leading the Jackrabbits to a 10-1, six-inning win against South Dakota Saturday at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. It served as the final regular season contest for both teams.
The result means South Dakota (22-26, 11-9 Summit) is the No. 4 seed at next week’s Summit League Tournament in Brookings. The Coyotes will face No. 5 North Dakota Wednesday at 2 p.m. in what will be the first game of the tournament. The winner advances to face the top-seeded Jackrabbits at 11 a.m. Thursday. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament.
