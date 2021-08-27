RAPID CITY — Brie Luken recorded two goals and three assists to lead Yankton to an 8-0 rout of Douglas in girls’ soccer action on Friday. The match was the first victory of the season for the Gazelles (1-3).
“Our goal for the game was to pick up the tempo and put pressure on Douglas early in the game,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “The Gazelles had a much better second half and proved they can score on a team who bunkers in. We did a great job sharing the ball evidenced by our eight assists on eight goals, with seven different players scoring goals and five different players records assists.”
Cora Schurman, Madisyn Bietz, Callie Boomsma, Keira Christ, Hannah Tramp and Eden Wolfgram each scored for Yankton, which led 2-0 at the half. Schurman had two assists, with Bietz, Abby Schmidt and Kate Beeman each recording one.
The Gazelles are back in action today (Saturday), traveling to Spearfish.
“With a tough matchup and back-to-back games one of our goals was to give ourselves the opportunity to rotate and rest players,” Schuring said. “Spearfish will be a good test.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.