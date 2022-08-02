BASEBALL
S.D. STATE B LEGION
July 29-Aug. 2 at Gregory
Friday, July 29
Winner-Colome 8, Humboldt-Hartford 7
Redfield 16, Milbank 1
Vermillion 9, Dell Rapids 7
Gregory 4, Platte-Geddes 2
Saturday, July 30
Dell Rapids 20, Humboldt-Hartford 4, 5 innings, Humboldt-Hartford eliminated
Platte-Geddes 10, Milbank 5, Milbank eliminated
Winner-Colome 8, Vermillion 3
Redfield 12, Gregory 11
Sunday, July 31
Vermillion 10, Platte-Geddes 0, Platte-Geddes eliminated
Gregory 10, Dell Rapids 3, Dell Rapids eliminated
Winner-Colome 10, Redfield 5
Monday, Aug. 1
Vermillion 13, Redfield 2, Redfield eliminated
Gregory 9, Winner-Colome 3
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Vermillion 12, Gregory 5, Gregory eliminated
CHAMPIONSHIP: Vermillion 8, Winner-Colome 7, 8 innings
S.D. STATE B AMATEUR
Aug. 3-14 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Plankinton Gold Sox vs. Madison, 5:30 p.m.
Plankinton Bankers vs. Garretson, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Redfield Dairy Queen vs. Mount Vernon, 11 a.m.
Milbank vs. Akron, 1 p.m.
Platte vs. Aurora, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Wessington Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Canova vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
Wynot vs. Lennox Only One, 1 p.m.
4 Corners vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Humboldt-Hartford vs. Dimock-Emery, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Northville vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 11 a.m.
Larchwood vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
Freeman vs. Lake Norden, 5:30 p.m.
Redfield Pheasants vs. Winner-Colome, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Menno vs. Flandreau, 11 a.m.
Kimball-White Lake vs. Castlewood Monarchs, 1 p.m.
GOLF
HILLCREST QUALIFIER
Aug. 1-2 at Yankton
Pro Results
NOTE: * - Exempt
1, Kyle Karazissis * ($6,000)
65-70—135
T2, Andrew McCain ($2,800)
67-68—135
T2, Ross Miller ($2,800) 67-68—135
4, Papito Gonzalez ($1,500)
68-68—136
T5, Joe Weiler * ($986.67)
68-69—137
T5, Jonathan Yoshihiro * ($986.67)
67-70—137
T5, Zander Winston * ($986.67)
66-71—137
T5, Michael Colgate ($986.67)
70-67—137
T5, Emmet Herb ($986.67)
64-73—137
T5, Trip Morris ($986.67) 69-68—137
T11, Conrad Isley * ($703.75)
69-69—138
T11, Andrew Israelson * ($703.75)
71-67—138
T11, Parker Holekamp ($703.75)
67-71—138
T11, Hayden Hui ($703.75)
67-71—138
15, Chris Gilman * ($605)
70-69—139
T16, Jake McBride ($572.50)
72-68—140
T16, Peter Webb * ($572.50)
67-73—140
T18, Zach Burry ($500) 69-72—141
T18, Michael Bakker ($500)
69-72—141
T18, Trevor Lampson ($500)
68-73—141
T18, Zac Viminitz ($500) 71-70—141
T18, Brady Calkins * ($500)
68-73—141
T18, Austin Rene ($500) 67-74—141
T18, Ben Harden ($500) 71-70—141
T18, Greg Yellin ($500) 69-72—141
T26, Nate Vontz 71-71—142
T26, Evan Grenus 70-72—142
T28, Nathan Maas 75-68—143
T28, Kevin Stanek * 78-65—143
T28, Ricky Hearden III 73-70—143
T28, Tommy Vining 68-75—143
T28, Andrew Hudson 71-72—143
T28, Adam Navigato * 71-72—143
T28, Trevor Ullestad 70-73—143
T35, Matt Tolan 73-71—144
T35, Alex Scott * 72-72—144
T35, Tim Ailes * 69-75—144
T35, Peri’Don Castille 68-76—144
T39, Dawson Peters 73-72—145
T39, Robert Bell * 72-73—145
T39, Chris Swenson 71-74—145
T42, Cole Wilczek 74-72—146
T42, Hudson Carpenter 73-73—146
T42, Michael Mattiace * 76-70—146
T42, Jeremy Tuggy 71-75—146
T46, Kaylor Steger 75-72—147
T46, Zack Staub * 79-68—147
T46, Andrew Welk 74-73—147
T46, Joshua Rackley * 76-71—147
T46, Charles Merzbacher 71-76—147
T51, Ian Simon 75-73—148
T51, Harold Calubid 75-73—148
T51, Chuy Ojeda 76-72—148
54, Tyler Jensvold 74-76—150
T55, Bryan Schulte 78-73—151
T55, Ben Strong 78-73—151
T57, Lance Kastamo 75-77—152
T57, Ben Pirro 81-71—152
T59, Jamie Guisinger 82-72—154
T59, Brandon Sletmoen 78-76—154
61, Alex Romo 74-81—155
62, Michael Mattas 82-80—162
LADIES DIVISIONS
GROSS: 1, Peyton Tramp 80; 2, Cec Daschel 85; 3, Mandi Gause 88; 4, Stacy Schramm 89; T5, Sandy Brandt 90; T5, Cindy Weiland 90; T5, Nickie Anderson 90; 8, Morgan Strahl 91; 9, Deb Gubbels 92; 10, McKenzie Erlandson 95; 11, Peggy Frank 96; 12, Kristy Ullom 98; T13, Lisa Berry 100; T13, Nicole Rinehart 100; 15, Lynn Hiltunen 103; 16, Judy Rall 106; 17, Lori Ibarolle 111; 18, Betsy Thomas 118; 19, Jennice McCarty 129
NET: T1, Brianna Pokorney 69; T1, Darian Tramp 69; 3, Linda Frick 70; 4, Heather Eich 71; 5, Jane Pugh 72; 6, Carla Ewald 73; T7, Yavonne Slowey 74; T7, Sonya Mollman 74; T7, Tracey Grotenhuis 74; 10, Marla Neukirch 75; T11, Tena Becker 76; T11, Carla Schlingman 76; T11, Pam Vanmeeteren 76; 14, Brennan Ewald 77; 15, Alicia Cornemann 79; T16, Sue Gengler 82; T16, Tona Larsen 82; 18, Beth Nietzel 83
