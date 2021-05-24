PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica-Stickney Honkers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally to a 2-1 victory over Winner-Colome in the Region 4B high school baseball tournament on Monday in Platte.
The victory sends the Honkers to state with a 10-1 record.
Kelby VanDerWerff doubled for the Honkers. Jaylen Kemp, Myles Kott, Jackson Olsen and Jackson Neuman each had a hit in the victory.
Charley Pravecek had two hits for Winner-Colome, which outhit the Honkers 6-5. Aiden Barfuss, Ashon Klein, Eathan Bartels and Jesse Colson each had a hit.
VanDerWerff went the distance in the win, striking out 11 and allowing an unearned run. Bartels took the loss, also in a complete game effort.
The State Class B Tournament is set for May 31 and June 1 in Sioux Falls.
