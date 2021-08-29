TEA — Four Dakota Valley players each had two hits as the Panthers pounded Lennox 9-1 in club high school softball action on Sunday.
Emma Wiese and Avry Trotter each had two hits and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Silja Gunderson and Mia Riibe also had two hits each. Ellie Wiese homered, driving in two. Bailey Sample doubled, and Annie Bourne and Rachel Vogeli each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Dakota Valley hosts Sioux City North today (Monday).
West Central 7, Dakota Valley 0
TEA — West Central had two pitchers combine for a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10, as the Trojans downed Dakota Valley 7-0 on Sunday in club high school softball action.
Two Dakota Valley batters reached in the contest, Rachel Vogeli on a walk and Emma Wiese on an error.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out seven in her four innings of work.
