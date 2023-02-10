RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens scored six straight points to end the game, rallying past Yankton 50-49 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Talliyah Porter finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Stevens (12-4). Brittany Jones posted nine points and three steals. Macey Wathen had four assists and three steals in the victory.
Macy Drotzmann scored a game-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for Yankton (1-12). Camryn Koletzky scored nine points, including five in a 7-0 Yankton run that gave the Gazelles a 49-44 lead late in the fourth quarter. Claire Tereshinski had eight points, five assists and four steals. Bailey LaCroix had four assists and Payton Moser added three steals in the effort.
Yankton led 12-10 after one quarter, but Stevens had a 20-point second quarter to claim a 30-23 halftime lead. The Gazelles closed the gap in the third quarter, then took the lead with a run midway through the fourth quarter.
“I was really proud of the way we came out to start the game. Our offense got the ball distributed, and we started with multiple players getting good looks,” Krier said. “Macy had a great night, but it was because other players were able to get some looks.”
But Stevens answered that run, getting a steal and a basket with 12 seconds left to take the lead for good.
“You can’t simulate that in practice. It’s not game intensity. You don’t have that adrenaline rush,” Krier said. “We did a decent job of understanding time and score. Our kids put themselves in position to win.”
Krier also credited the Gazelles’ defense with keeping the team in the game, allowing 20 points in the second half after allowing 20 points in the second quarter.
Yankton continues its Rapid City weekend today (Saturday), facing Rapid City Central.
“That’s probably the best thing for us, getting back on the floor in another game that we feel we can compete,” Krier said. “We need to get a little rest. If we show up like we did tonight, we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to win.
Stevens edged the Gazelles 51-47 in the JV game. Eighth grader Eden Wolfgram, who made her varsity debut on Friday, scored 21 points for Yankton. Carly Cap had seven points and seven rebounds. Josslyn Elwood, who also made her varsity debut Friday, and Adi Schelhaas each had six points for Yankton.
Stevens won the ‘C’ game 59-25. For Yankton, Sabrina Krajewski had seven points.
Stevens also won the ‘D’ game 46-23. For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski had eight points.
