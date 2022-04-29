NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Jake Pruchniak struck out 18 batters in a perfect game as the Panthers topped Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 5-0 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Randy Rosenquist went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double, driving in three, for the Dakota Valley offense. Jackson Boonstra and Jaxon Hennies each doubled. Pruchniak, Isaac Bruns and Tyler Schutte each had a hit in the victory.
Pruchniak needed just 86 pitches, 62 for strikes, in the perfect game. Jack Erlandson took the loss, with Cooper Nelson striking out six in four innings of relief.
Dakota Valley, 7-2, travels to Canton on Monday. BAH, 2-5, hosts Bon Homme on Sunday.
Vermillion 12, EPJ 2
ELK POINT — Ben Burbach doubled twice, and Jake Jensen and Jack Kratz each doubled and singled as Vermillion downed Elk Point-Jefferson 12-2 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
T.J. Ward, Clayton Sorensen, Carter Mart and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Ben Swatek went 2-for-2 with a home run for EPJ. Noah Larson and Jake Gale each doubled. Ty Trometer and Hunter Geary each had a hit.
Burbach went the distance in the five-inning contest for the win, striking out seven. Geary took the loss.
Vermillion, 8-0, travels to Parkston today (Saturday). EPJ hosts Bon Homme on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.