SIOUX FALLS — The Mount Marty at Sioux Falls men’s basketball game, announced Thursday and scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled due to COVID protocols. It will not be rescheduled.
MMU will still travel to USF in women’s basketball action on Monday. Start time is 6 p.m. at the Stewart Center. That game will count as an exhibition for MMU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.