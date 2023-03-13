Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason was named the Most Valuable Player in the Cornbelt Conference Sunday.
Mason made First-Team All-Conference along with Cougars teammate Denae Mach. Fellow teammates Estelle Lee (Second Team) and Charley Nelson (Third Team) were also honored.
Freeman’s Kate Miller was named First-Team All-Conference. Her teammates, Erin Uecker (Second Team) and Ashlin Jacobsen (Third Team) also received honors.
Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall was named Second Team, while Menno’s Ashton Massey earned Third Team honors.
2022-2023 Cornbelt All-Conference Teams
F Coral Mason 12 Viborg-Hurley
F/G Abby Aslesen 11 Howard
F Denae Mach 12 Viborg-Hurley
F Eliza Oltmanns 11 Hanson
F/G Emma Marshall 10 Irene-Wakonda
G Estelle Lee 12 Viborg-Hurley
G Taziah Hawkins 9 Hanson
G Annalyse Weber 12 Hanson
G Charley Nelson 10 Viborg-Hurley
G Ashlin Jacobsen 11 Freeman
G/F Trinity Palmquist 12 Howard
G Natalie Becker 11 Canistota
Team Champion Viborg-Hurley 7-0
