BRANDON — Host Brandon Valley beat out Harrisburg for top honors in the Region 2A Wrestling Tournament, held Friday.
Brandon Valley scored 262.5 points, beating out the Tigers (233.5) and Vermillion (146.5).
Yankton finished eighth, scoring 73 points. The Bucks qualified three wrestlers for state, led by a runner-up finish from Tucker Bahm (18-4) at 120 pounds. Zavier Leonard (23-13) finished third at 220 pounds and Will Pavlish (21-20) finished fourth at 132 pounds, also qualifying for states.
For the Yankton girls, Nevaeh Leonard qualified for state. Her berth was announced earlier in the week.
For Vermillion, eight wrestlers qualified for state, led by 106-pound champion Hayden Schroeder (33-1). Also for the Tanagers, Jack Kratz (26-5 record at 170 pounds) and Zach Brady (30-6 at 285) each placed second. Michael Roob (30-9 at 113), Nick Roob (26-8 at 132) and Tyson Hage (22-14 at 160) each finished third. Connor Peterson (21-17 at 120) and Rollie French (17-19 at 138) each placed fourth.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson scored 98 points to place sixth, led by champions Peyton Fridrich (23-4 at 145) and Logan Serck (33-3 at 152). Jovey Christensen (22-4 at 126), Aaron Larson (13-18 at 182) and Landon Schurch (23-12 at 195) each placed third.
Dakota Valley finished ninth with 42 points. Jackson Boonstra (30-6) finished second at 126 pounds, the lone state qualifier for the Panthers.
Qualifiers advance to the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 26-27 in Rapid City.
