EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the hometown of one of the inductees.
SIOUX FALLS — Parker’s Jill Christensen, the winningest high school volleyball coach in South Dakota history, and Gene Johnson, a standout runner from Yankton who went on to be a great track coach, are among the 15 individuals selected for induction as part of the 2022 Class for the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, announced Tuesday.
The induction banquet and ceremony will take place Sept. 25 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame is run by a committee of about 30 volunteers from across the state. It was started by the South Dakota Sportswriters in 1969, and this year’s class brings the total of inductees to 314. There is currently a video display at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Bios and pictures of each past inductee is available at www.sdshof.com.
Here are the other individuals selected for the 2022 Class:
— Janel Birrenkott from Lemmon was a basketball star at Northern State and shined on the national stage with the USA Deaf Team.
— Bryan Brewer was a long-time Pine Ridge coach and administrator who help create the Lakota Nation Invitational events.
— Doug Clark of Sioux Falls served for years as a flagman for the highest profile sprint car races in the country and becomes only the second inductee who has been inducted for motor sports.
— Dr. Kathie Courtney of Aberdeen was a pioneer in the field of athletic training and has been recognized for her leadership on a national level.
— Gary Evjen of Sioux Falls ended his basketball career at Northern State as the first college player to finish his career with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
— Augustana women’s basketball coach Dave Krauth has won more than 1,000 games at the college and high school levels.
— Megan Mahoney of Sturgis was a four-time All-State basketball player who enjoyed a long professional career.
— Bill Mathews played college football for the SDSU Jackrabbits and then seven years in the NFL and USFL.
— Alan Miller led Stickney to the State B basketball title before becoming a three-time All-American at Dakota Wesleyan.
— Tom Rudebusch has probably broadcast more radio play-by-play games than any person in the state. The longtime voice of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology also called more than 1,300 Rapid City Post 22 baseball games over 41 seasons.
— Jeff Schemmel of Madison was the first native South Dakotan to break the four-minute mile mark in track.
— Paul Tierney of Oral is a cowboy legend and is in the National Rodeo Hall of Fame.
— Vince Whipple of Rapid City was an outstanding all-around athlete in Rapid City who went on to star in basketball at Huron College and became a major organizer and successful coach of athletics in West River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.