BROOKINGS — The Yankton dance team placed fourth and the cheer team 11th at the Brookings Cheer and Dance Invitational Saturday in Brookings.
Yankton tallied 250.5 points in the grand champion standings at the event, tied with Sioux Falls Lincoln. Brandon Valley tallied 288 points for first and Sioux Falls Washington 275.25 points for second.
Yankton tallied 255 points in their POM routine to place second behind Brandon Valley in the event. The Gazelles placed third in the jazz competition with 246 for a total score. Yankton didn’t participate in the hip hop portion.
Yankton finished one point ahead of Rapid City Central for 11th in the cheer competition. The Gazelles tallied 180.5 points. Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the competition with a score of 283. Sioux Falls Roosevelt finished half a point ahead of Sioux Valley for third.
The Gazelles cheer and dance teams are back in action at the Huron Invitational Tuesday.
