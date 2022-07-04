CROFTON, Neb. — Lee Heimes hit for the cycle, going 6-for-6 with seven RBI as Wynot rolled past Crofton 13-5 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Crofton led 5-0 after two innings, but Wynot took the lead with a five-run sixth inning. The Expos iced the win with four runs in the ninth.
Nate Wieseler went 4-for-5 for Wynot. Jalen Wieseler had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Jackson Sudbeck and Austin Lange each doubled and singled. Dawson Sudbeck and Scott Morrison each had two hits in the 22-hit Expos barrage.
Austin Hegge and Colton Schieffer each doubled and singled for Crofton. Seth Wiebelhaus also had two hits. Jared Wiebelhaus homered. Austin Tramp added a hit.
Jackson Sudbeck pitched seven innings of shutout relief, striking out six, for the win. Ben Hegge took the loss, striking out four in his six innings of work.
Wynot hosts Lesterville on Sunday, July 8. Crofton travels to Yankton on Thursday.
Tabor 2, Freeman 1
FREEMAN — A Sam Caba RBI single in the top of the ninth lifted Tabor to a 2-1 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Beau Rothschadl doubled for Tabor. Austin White, Hunter Hallock, Riley Rothschadl and Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Phil Madsen had three of Freeman’s six hits. Owen Feser, Blake Schroedermeier and Allan Scherschligt each had a hit.
Chase Kortan pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the win. Bryce Scieszinski started for Tabor, striking out nine in seven innings of work. Schroedermeier went the distance in the loss, striking out 17.
Tabor travels to Lesterville on Friday.
