VERMILLION – Chloe Lamb, the fifth-year senior from Onida, South Dakota (Sully Buttes High School) has been one of the leaders for the University of South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team since she stepped on campus, and was the leader again Saturday afternoon against the North Dakota State Bison.
Lamb outscored NDSU as a team in the first half leading to a 65-38 USD win Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
“Teammates did a great job setting screens and everything for me,” Lamb said. “I get all the points and they did a lot of the work, so I’m very thankful for them and the coaches setting the plays.”
The Coyotes struggled in the first quarter, shooting 4-of-15 from the field, but Chloe Lamb and company started heating up in the second. The game was tied at 11 after 10 minutes and the Coyotes had a 16-point lead at halftime. Lamb tallied 22 first-half points and USD led 34-18 at the half.
“There was a point in time that we really were trying to put her in a position where she could create something and she got hot in the flow of what was going on,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Then once you recognize that, you try to get her some different opportunities.”
The Coyotes and Lamb cooled off again in the third quarter, but NDSU continued to struggle to find their shot against the stifling USD defense. Lamb added five points in the quarter to finish her day with 27 points.
The Coyotes built a 30-point lead in the fourth quarter before a couple late scores for NDSU cut it down.
Lamb was the only player to score in double figures, finishing with 27 points, including 5-for-7 from the three-point arc. Hannah Sjerven added nine points.
Ryan Cobbins tallied nine points to lead NDSU. Reneya Hopkins added eight points.
The Coyotes now get a week to prepare for one of the biggest games of the season, a home match-up with South Dakota State.
“This is cheesy to say, but there’s a lot of love,” Lamb said of the game. “Not even from Harrisburg, where Jeniah (Ugofsky) is from or from my hometown, but South Dakota pulls together on women’s basketball.”
Both teams feature a handful of players from the state, and for them, it is one of the games they aspire to play in.
“It’s like a dream,” Ugofsky said. “I grew up watching both of these teams compete at a very high level, and each year that I’m a part of it, I’m just thankful that I have the support, the trust and the community around us that is here at USD.”
The Coyotes host South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Emily Dietz 2-3 0-0 4, Rerneya Hopkins 2-9 2-2 8, Kadie Deaton 0-8 2-2 2, Ryan Cobbins 4-12 0-2 9, Heaven Hamling 0-5 3-4 3, Emily Behnke 3-3 0-1 6, Abby Schulte 2-4 0-0 4, Olivia Skibiel 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 14-47 7-11 38.
SOUTH DAKOTA (11-4, 4-0)
Hannah Sjerven 4-9 1-2 9, Liv Korngable 1-7 2-3 4, Chloe Lamb 10-16 2-3 27, Kyah Watson 0-3 4-6 4, Maddie Krull 1-4 0-0 2, Natalie Mazurek 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Larkins 1-7 2-2 4, Jeniah Ugofsky 1-1 2-2 5, Allison Peplowski 2-3 0-0 4, Macy Guebert 1-1 0-0 3, Morgan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Regan Sankey 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 22-55 13-18 65.
NDSU 11 7 6 14 –38
USD 11 23 12 19 –65
Three-Pointers: USD 8-20 (Lamb 5-7, Ugofsky 1-1, Guebert 1-1, Sankey 1-2, Watson 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Larkins 0-2, Krull 0-3), NDSU 3-12 (Hopkins 2-3, Cobbins 1-3, Skibiel 0-1, Deaton 0-2, Hamling 0-3). Rebounds: NDSU 36 (Deaton 8), USD 30 (Sjerven 5, Watson 5). Assists: USD 12 (Lamb 4, Watson 4), NDSU 6 (Deaton 2, Skibiel 2). Steals: USD 8 (Lamb 4), NDSU 3 (Deaton 2). Blocked Shots: USD 6 (Sjerven, Korngable, Krull, Mazurek, Sankey, Williston), NDSU 2 (Dietz, Deaton). Personal Fouls: NDSU 21, USD 15. Turnovers: NDSU 22, USD 7.
