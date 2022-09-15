MITCHELL — Braylen Bietz scored a hat trick and Luke Abbott preserved a shutout in goal as Yankton rolled past Mitchell 7-0 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Thursday.
Christian Pacheco had two goals and an assist for Yankton. Brady Blom had a goal and an assist. Aiden Anderson also scored a goal. Lance Donner, Andrew Newman, Ty Binde, Lance Dannenbring and Kevin Ortiz each had an assist in the victory.
