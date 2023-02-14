Sub-District Hosts
Cedar Catholic's Jaxson Bernecker works in the post against Wynot's Zach Foxhoven during their boys' basketball game earlier this season. Both teams will host their respective Sub-District Tournaments, as Nebraska boys' basketball post-season play begins on Feb. 20.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wynot and Santee each earned top seeds and hosting rights in their respective boys’ basketball Sub-District Tournaments, announced Tuesday.

Cedar Catholic (18-4) earned the top seed in Sub-District C2-6, and will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between fourth-seeded Crofton (5-17) and fifth-seeded Tri County Northeast (5-15). Second-seeded Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-7) will face Ponca (13-9) in the other semifinal.

