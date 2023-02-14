LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wynot and Santee each earned top seeds and hosting rights in their respective boys’ basketball Sub-District Tournaments, announced Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic (18-4) earned the top seed in Sub-District C2-6, and will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between fourth-seeded Crofton (5-17) and fifth-seeded Tri County Northeast (5-15). Second-seeded Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-7) will face Ponca (13-9) in the other semifinal.
Wynot (18-4) is the top seed in Sub-District D2-4 and will face fourth-seeded Walthill (7-11) in the semifinals. Second-seeded Wausa (11-11) will face Winside (11-10) in the other semifinal.
Santee (13-3) is the top seed in Sub-District D2-5 and will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between fourth-seeded O’Neill St. Mary’s (12-7) and Chambers-Wheeler Central (3-16). Second-seeded Creighton (13-9) faces Stuart (15-6) in the other semifinal.
First-round games will be played on Monday, Feb. 20, with semifinal games on Feb. 21 and championships on Feb. 23. Sub-District championship and the next four team advance to District Finalson Feb. 27 or 28. The state tournament is March 8-11 in
Here is a look at the other sub-districts that involve area programs:
— In the Sub-District C2-7 Tournament in Tilden, fifth-seeded Osmond-Randolph (2-16) will face fourth-seeded Plainview on Feb. 20, with the winner facing top-seeded Elkhorn Valley on Feb. 21.
— In Sub-District D1-4 at Howells, third-seeded Hartington-Newcastle (9-11) will face Bancroft-Rosalie on Feb. 21.
— In Sub-District D1-6 in Ainsworth, fifth-seeded Niobrara-Verdigre (0-19) will face North Central on Feb. 20, with the winner facing top-seeded Ainsworth (9-10) on Feb. 21. In the other semifinal on Feb. 21, second-seeded Bloomfield (12-9) faces Boyd County.
No. 4 Crofton (5-17) vs. No. 5 Tri County Northeast (5-15), 7 p.m.
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-4) vs. Crofton/TCN winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-7) vs. No. 3 Ponca (13-9), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Plainview (6-17) vs. No. 5 Osmond-Randolph (2-16), 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Elkhorn Valley (20-2) vs. Plainview/OR winner, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Summerland (17-4) vs. No. 3 West Holt (11-9)
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Howells-Dodge (18-4) vs. No. 4 Lyons-Decatur Northeast (5-16), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie (17-6) vs. No. 3 Hartington-Newcastle (9-11), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
No. 4 North Central vs. No. 5 Niobrara-Verdigre, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Ainsworth (9-10) vs. NC/NV winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Bloomfield (12-9) vs. No. 3 Boyd County, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Wynot (18-4) vs. No. 4 Walthill (7-11), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wausa (11-11) vs. No. 3 Winside (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
No. 4 O’Neill St. Mary’s (12-7) vs. No. 5 Chambers-Wheeler Central (3-16), 6 p.m.
No. 1 Santee (13-3) vs. OSM/CWC winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Creighton (13-9) vs. No. 3 Stuart (15-6), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
