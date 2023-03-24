Yankton athletes came away with three titles in the Mount Marty Class A Indoor Track & Field meet Friday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse Friday.

Yankton Bucks track and field athlete Dylan Payer continued his momentum from the Nike Indoor Nationals as he won the boys’ 3200 meter run with a time of 9:56.35.

