Yankton athletes came away with three titles in the Mount Marty Class A Indoor Track & Field meet Friday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse Friday.
Yankton Bucks track and field athlete Dylan Payer continued his momentum from the Nike Indoor Nationals as he won the boys’ 3200 meter run with a time of 9:56.35.
The time gave Payer a 13-second victory.
Shae Rumsey led the charge for the Gazelles as she won the girls’ 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.80.
Along with Claire Tereshinski, Thea Chance and Sydnee Serck, Rumsey and the Gazelles won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:15.91. Dakota Valley’s quartet of Mia Riibe, Ella Otten, Alex McCullough and Sophia Redler was second with a time of 10:30.51.
The group of Rumsey, Serck, Tereshinski and Tierney Faulk placed fourth in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:22.10.
Faulk had a good day, finishing second with a 34-08.00 in the triple jump and registering a distance of 15-10.00 in the long jump, good enough for fourth. She made it to the finals of the 60 meters.
Serck ran 2:30.10 in the girls’ 800 meter run for third place in that event.
Austin Gobel registered a distance of 19-10.00 in the boys’ long jump for third place in the event. He also got third in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.10 seconds.
Yankton’s quartet of Keira Christ, Alexia Wheeler, Gracie Gutzmann and Thea Chance registered a time of 4:45.30 in the girls’ 1600 spring medley for third place.
Gutzmann got fourth in the girls’ 200 meter dash with a time of 27.69 seconds.
The quartet of Jace Sedlacek, Nate Schoenfelder, Carson Conway and Gobel got fourth for Yankton in the boys’ 4x400 relay with a time of 3:40.94.
The Bucks’ Lance Dannenbring jumped a height of 11-06.00 on the pole vault for fifth place in the event.
Nate Schoenfelder got sixth in the boys’ 400 meter dash with a time of 53.87 seconds.
The Bucks’ Cohen Zahrbock finished sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 35-01.00.
Lucas Cordell finished seventh in the boys’ shot put with a distance of 43-10.00.
The quartet of Oliver Dooley, Bryton Olson, Sam Larrington and Abe Chance finished sixth in the boys’ 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:18.09.
Gavin Swanson got seventh in the boys’ 200 meter dash with a time of 24.09 seconds.
Alivia Dimmer finished eighth in the girls’ 60 meter hurdles with a time of 10.32 seconds.
Members of the Yankton Bucks State Championship basketball team carried their winning momentum into Friday’s meet.
The quartet of Rugby Ryken, Cooper Grotenhuis, Cody Oswald and Michael Mors blew away the competition in the last event of the day, winning with a time of 3:46.33.
Yankton will compete next at the ESD Indoor Meet April 1 in Brookings.
For Dakota Valley, Claire Munch finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 34-07.50.
DV’s Silja Gunderson ran a time of 8.37 seconds in the girls’ 60 meter dash.
Alex McCullough ran a time of 2:29.93 for the Panthers in the girls’ 800 meter run for second place.
The Panthers’ Avery Bradshaw placed third in the boys’ 800 meter run with a time of 2:09.05.
