CRETE, Neb. — The Mount Marty University at Doane University men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Monday, Oct. 5, according to a post by the Doane Athletics official Twitter account.
No reason for the postponement was given in the tweet. The matches were to be the Great Plains Athletic Conference openers for the Lancers, as well as the season opener for the Lancer men.
On Oct. 5, the women’s match will be held at 5 p.m., with the men’s match at 7:15 p.m.
