PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks put themselves in position for a shot at a share of the Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer title with a 5-0 shutout of Pierre on Tuesday.
Gage Becker had a goal and two assists for Yankton. Braylen Bietz, Zach Hebda, Alex Nockels and Brady Blum also scored for the Bucks. Ethan Yasat and Gavin Fortner each had an assist.
Defensively, Zach Loest stopped six shots in eighth shutout of the season. The Yankton defense has not allowed a goal since its 1-0 loss to Brandon Valley on Sept. 7 and has only allowed four goals in 11 matches this season.
Yankton (9-1-1) will take a 6-1 ESD record into Saturday’s home matchup against Aberdeen Central (9-1, 6-0 ESD). If the Bucks win that match, they will clinch a share of the league title.
Yankton earned a 4-1 decision in JV action.
Ryker Heinz, Simon Schulz, Sam Huber and Blum each scored for Yankton. Damian Olson and Drew Newman each had an assist.
Defensively, Patrick Gurney made five saves in goal for the Bucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.