LESTERVILLE — The Yankton Tappers finish their regular season with a perfect 16-0 record by defeating Lesterville 16-1 Sunday night in Lesterville.
The Tappers hit four home runs. Colin Muth hit a grand slam, and finished the day with two hits and four RBI. Rand Thygeson tallied four hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Billy Hancock and Caid Koletzky each recorded three hits and each hitting a home run.
Tyler Linch and Julito Fazzini added three hits each. Derrik Nelson pitched in two hits.
Michael Drotzmann and Tyler Edler tallied two hits each, with Edler driving in one run for Lesterville.
Heston Williams struck out 10 batters over seven innings in the win for the Tappers. Shane Miller struck out three batters in his one inning of relief. Ian Powell pitched eight innings, taking the loss for Lesterville.
Lesterville faces Irene in the first round of the District 6B tournament Friday at 6 p.m. in Tabor.
Crofton 4, Tabor 1
TABOR — Corey Roach drove in two runs to lead Crofton to a 4-1 win over Tabor in the regular season finale for both teams Sunday in Tabor.
Roach tallied two hits and two RBI for Crofton. Jarod Weibelhaus and James Kaiser added two hits each. Alec Martin, Austin Hegge, Seth Wiebelhaus and Latham Maibum recorded one hit each.
Hunter Hallock tallied one hit and one RBI for Tabor. Joey Slama, Chris Sutera, Bryce Scieszinski, Beau Rothschadl, Zach Sutera and Austin White added one hit each.
Ben Hegge struck out six over six innings in the win for Crofton. Tyler Priest struck out five over three innings in relief of Hegge. Zach Cuka pitched 5 1/3 innings, taking the loss for Tabor. Hallock pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, recording eight strike outs.
Crofton earned the top seed in the District 6B Tournament, giving them a first round bye. Crofton’s first game of the tournament will be Tuesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. against the winner of Freeman and Tabor. Tabor plays Freeman in the first game of the tournament Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Tabor.
Menno 10, Dimock-Emery 7
MENNO — Spencer Schultz tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Menno to a 10-7 win over Dimock-Emery in a non-league game Sunday night in Menno.
Tyler Miller, Macon Oplinger and Logan Klaudt added two hits each for Menno. Dylen Lehir added a hit.
Phil Johnson tallied three hits and one RBI for Dimock-Emery. Sam Arend added two hits and Carter Dye drove in three runs. Sam Pischke added one hit and two RBI.
Doug Hall pitched three innings and Max Schoenfelder pitched three innings each for Menno in the win. Ben Wermers took the loss, pitching 6 1/3 innings. Steve Ernster pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Menno faces Wynot in the first round of the District 6B Tournament in Tabor Friday night at 8 p.m.
Irene 7, Wynot 6
IRENE — A two-run home run by Marcus VanDriel lifted Irene to a regular season finale victory over Wynot 7-6 Sunday night in Irene.
VanDriel tallied two hits including the home run for Irene. Tate Gale, Jamison Kleinsauser and Bryant Knodel tallied three hits each. Preston Gall added a pair of singles.
Lee Heimes tallied two hits, including a double, to lead Wynot. Landon Wieseler and Scott Morrison added one hit each.
Jaden Bloemendaal took the win on the mound in relief of Gall. Dan Whitmire pitched four innings, and Jackson Sudbeck took the loss in relief.
Irene plays Lesterville in the opening round of the District 6B tournament Friday at 6 p.m. Wynot plays later that night at 8 p.m. against Menno. The winners of each game face each other in the semifinals Tuesday, July 27. All District 6B games will be played in Tabor.
Sioux Falls 7, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Jeff Harris picked up two hits in Parkston’s 7-0 loss to Sioux Falls Sunday night in Parkston.
Dan Bonte, Nate Doering, Jordon McKean and Dillon Stadlman tallied one hit each for Parkston.
Nick Haivala took the loss, pitching five innings. Jake Weber, Dylan Mogck, Sutton Hohn and Harris pitched in relief.
