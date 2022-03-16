Entering the season, the goal for Austin Unruh and the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats was to do something the program had never done.
With the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance accomplished, the Bearcats now set their sights on more.
Freeman Academy-Marion takes a 21-2 record into the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.
The Bearcats went 15-10 a season ago and returned much of the team’s talent.
“After last season, everyone knew our goal was not just to get to the SoDak 16,” said Bearcats head coach Austin Unruh. “We knew what we were building for, and everyone would be disappointed if we didn’t finish it.”
What they finished was earning the first-ever state tournament berth for Freeman Academy-Marion in basketball. Freeman Academy had never qualified for state in boys’ basketball, while Freeman last earned a state berth in 1999.
“It’s good to see both communities come together and get behind us,” said senior guard Quincy Blue. “We’re really excited. We’re ready to go.”
What’s allowed this version of the Bearcats to accomplish what others hadn’t is a strong team bond, noted senior forward Thalen Schroeder.
“We created chemistry,” he said. “We all work together. We’re one big family.”
Blue and Schroeder have posted nearly-identical scoring totals, each posting 16.4 points per contest. Junior guard Connor Epp is the third weapon, averaging 14.6 points per contest.
“We have three great scorers,” Unruh said. “Each brings something different.”
Blue has hit a team-best 57 three-pointers for a squad that has drained 161 shots from deep on the season. Epp (31) and Schroeder (20) are also skilled outside shooters. Epp leads the team in both free throws made (55) and attempted (91), as well as assists (5.0 per game).
Blue (6.2 rpg, 2.4 apg) and Schroeder (6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg) are the team’s top rebounders.
Seniors Donte Butler (6.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 74 steals) and Dylan Johansen (3.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg) round out the first five. Juniors Matthew Hagen (6.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.2 apg) and Maddox Kihne (5.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg) are first off the bench.
All seven players in the regular rotation have made at least 29 three-pointers on the season.
“We never limit them (offensively). We’ve got great shooters, many of them shooting above 30 percent,” Unruh said. “We like to get a piece of the paint before we do it.”
The Bearcats also don’t mind stepping on the gas, averaging 67.4 points per contest. That total ranks fourth in Class B.
“We want to run. We want to run as fast as we possibly can,” Unruh said. “We’ve got great track athletes on this team, great basketball athletes. We try to do everything at a high level.”
One of the few teams putting up more points than the Bearcats this season is their first-round opponent, perennial power White River (19-2). Led by South Dakota State commit Joe Sayler (Jr., 6-3, G; 29.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.9 spg), the Tigers average 71.9 points per contest.
Dylan Marshall (Sr., 6-0, G; 15.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.9 spg), Nicolas Marshall (So., 6-1, G; 9.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.5 spg), Gavin Folkers (Jr., 6-3, F/C; 7.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and Kendrell Cuevas (Jr., 6-4, F; 6 ppg, 4.9 rpg) round out the Tigers’ first five.
“Everyone knows White River. They have established a presence,” Unruh said. “They’ve got a great coach, a great tradition and they’re well-disciplined.
“But I feel we match up fairly well with them.”
For Blue, drawing a program that has qualified for state 16 years straight is exciting.
“It’s more motivation,” he said. “It gives us our target.”
For the Bearcats to make a run, they need to stay on target.
“We need to keep up the intensity,” he said. “We need to work together to get the job done.”
The Bearcats and Tigers face off in the final game of the opening round, a 7:45 p.m. start. Those teams will match up with either second-seeded Lower Brule (20-3) or Castlewood (17-6), the teams in the 6 p.m. game, on Friday.
Thursday’s early session begins with top-seeded and defending champion DeSmet (22-1) against Waubay-Summit (20-3) at noon, followed by fourth-seeded Potter County (22-1) against Aberdeen Christian (20-3) at 1:45 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday.
