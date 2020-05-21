CROFTON, Neb. — Plans are continuing for the annual Crofton’s Dam Race, set for July 25. A final decision will be made on June 15, whether or not to hold the event or to adjust it to adhere to social distancing or other recommendations from health officials.
The event will begin with a 1.5-mile kayak on Lewis & Clark Lake from the Weigand swim beach, followed by a 5K run on paved trails through the campground, finishing with a 12-mile bike ride into Main Street Crofton. Additional events include a half-marathon and a 12-mile bike ride.
Registrations are being taken at allsportcentral.com. If the event is cancelled, the fee may be pushed to the 2021 race or contact race officials for other options.
Proceeds from the race will benefit a safe pedestrian trail in the Crofton area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.