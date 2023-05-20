OMAHA, Neb. — Bolstered by another 1600-meter title from Carson Noecker, the Cedar Catholic boys finished fifth in Class C for a second straight year in the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships. The two-day meet concluded on Saturday at Burke Stadium.

Chase County scored 66 points to win the title, 14 more than Battle Creek. Cedar Catholic finished with 34 points on the weekend.

