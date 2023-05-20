OMAHA, Neb. — Bolstered by another 1600-meter title from Carson Noecker, the Cedar Catholic boys finished fifth in Class C for a second straight year in the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships. The two-day meet concluded on Saturday at Burke Stadium.
Chase County scored 66 points to win the title, 14 more than Battle Creek. Cedar Catholic finished with 34 points on the weekend.
Noecker ended his high school career with a second straight 1600 title, finishing in 4:19.35. Earlier in the day he finished 13th in the 800 (2:01.05), with teammate Carson Arens placing in fifth (1:57.99).
Also for Cedar Catholic on Saturday, Jaxson Bernecker was 10th in the discus (149-11). The Trojans were 16th in the 1600 relay (3:38.60).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge senior Daniel Puppe was fourth in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 15.42 seconds. He also finished tied for 15th in the pole vault (11-6). The Bears were also 15th in the 400 rleay (45.84).
Ponca earned a pair of sixth place finishes, Brody Taylor in the 1600 (4:35.93) and Ethan Eifert in the 400 (51.56). The Indians finished 11th in the 1600 relay (3:31.93). Ponca’s Michael Hamilton finished 23rd in the discus (125-9).
Hartington-Newcastle’s Cole Rosener earned eighth place in the long jump (20-2 1/2). Teammate Lane Heimes tied for 12th in the pole vault (12-0).
Crofton’s Trevor Sejnoha was 22nd in the long jump (18-6 3/4).
Crofton finished with 30 points to tie for sixth at state. Bishop Neumann won the title with 43 points, with Kearney Catholic and Chase County tying for second with 40.33 points.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens earned her third straight 1600 title, finishing in 5:12.69. She was also 10th in the 800 (2:20.45).
Also for Crofton, Ellie Tramp placed in both hurdle races, fourth in the 300s (47.01) and sixth in the 100s (15.97). Caitlin Guenther finished 18th in the triple jump (33-5 3/4). The Warriors were 16th in the 1600 relay (4:18.29).
The Cedar Catholic girls ended the state meet with a victory in the 1600 relay, as Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Grace Reifenrath and Laney Kathol finished in 4:02.00. Christensen, Bernecker, Grace Reifenrath and Sophia Reifenrath also finished eighth in the 400 relay (51.50).
Kathol was also sixth in the 800, finishing in 2:17.83. Also for the Trojans, Lexi Eickhoff was 11th in the shot put (37-1).
Ponca’s Ellesyn Hrouda earned eighth place in the 1600, finishing in 5:27.37. Tri County Northeast just missed a medal in the 1600 relay, placing ninth in 4:12.06. For Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Tali Erwin was 14th in the high jump (5-0) and Berniece McCorkindale was 20th in the shot put (34-8). Hartington-Newcastle’s Jade Ford was 24th in the triple jump (31-9 1/2).
Wausa was the top area boys’ team, scoring 24 points to place 12th. Plainview scored 53 points to win the team title, with Axtell and Riverside each at 33.
Wausa’s Addison Smith won the 800 in 1:59.11, then added a seventh place finish in the 1600 (4:42.86) later in the day.
Creighton’s Matthew Johnson placed fourth in the pole vault (13-0), with teammate Taylor Nilson tying for 15th (11-0). Also for the Bulldogs, Owen Doerr was 13th in the discus (131-10).
Wynot’s Chase Schroeder claimed a pair of medals Saturday, finishing sixth in the 800 (2:01.61) and seventh in the 400 (52.95). Teammate Jude Krie was 12th in the long jump (19-6 1/2), with Bloomfield’s Braeden Guenther 18th (18-9).
Osceola beat Nebraska Christian 48 to 42 for the team title.
The only area athlete to score a point in the Class D girls’ division Saturday was Niobrara-Verdigre’s Allison Sucha, who finished eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.26). Teammate Taylor Pavlik was 22nd in the shot put (31-1 1/2).
Bloomfield’s Christina Martinson finished 11th in the 1600 (5:54.23). Wynot was 13th in the 400 relay (52.76). Wausa’s Mackenzie Suhr was 15th in the high jump (4-8).
