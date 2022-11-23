SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Concordia’s Noah Schutte has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week.
Schutte, a sophomore from Laurel, Nebraska, led the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs to GPAC wins last week over Midland and Dordt while averaging 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He shot 59.3 percent (16-for-27) from the floor and 90 percent (9-for-10) from the foul line.
