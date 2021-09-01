Ken Bertsch made his first hole-in-one in nearly 30 years with an ace at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.
Bertsch aced Hole No. 11, using a 7-iron. He was golfing with John Ehret, Terry Frick and Chuck Olsen.
It was Bertsch’s second career hole-in-one, with the first coming in 1993.
