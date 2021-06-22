The Yankton Fury Black earned a doubleheader sweep of Ponca in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Yankton scored four runs in the first on the way to a 6-0 win in the opener.
Shaelynn Puckett went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Emma Eichacker, Olivia Binde, Jenaya Cleveland and Mikayla Humpal each had a hit in the victory.
Binde picked up the win in the circle, scattering two hits.
Yankton used a pair of five-run innings to claim the nightcap 12-5.
Binde had a home run, triple, double, four RBI and three runs scored for Yankton (26-22-2). MacKenzie Richardson went 3-for-4. Taeli Barta also had three hits. Payton Moser doubled and singled, driving in two. Megan Tramp, Chandler Cleveland and Emma Herrboldt each had two hits, with Cleveland driving in two runs. Jenaya Cleveland doubled in the win.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win, striking out six.
Fury Gazelles 11-16, Mitchell 1-6
The Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a doubleheader sweep of Mitchell in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Hannah Crisman had the lone Yankton hit, as the Fury Gazelles took advantage of 10 walks. Reese Garry, Ellie Drotzmann and Emma Gobel each walked twice in the win.
Daylee Hughes pitched three shutout innings, striking out five, for the win. Olivia Puck completed the four-inning no-hitter, pitching the final inning.
Isabelle Sheldon had a home run and a double, driving in five, as the Fury Gazelles won the nightcap 16-6 to complete the sweep.
Ava Girard doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Garry also had two hits. Crisman and Puck each had a hit in the victory.
Girard picked up the win, striking out four in her two innings of work.
Dakota Valley 7-7, Fury Hornets 2-3
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley scored seven runs in each end of a doubleheader on the way to a sweep of the Yankton Fury Hornets in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley claimed the opener 7-2.
For Yankton, Mia Donner doubled. Taylor Hamburg and Quincy Gaskins each had a hit.
Isabel Yellowbank took the loss, striking out two.
Dakota Valley claimed the nightcap 7-3.
Andrea Miller had two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. Madision Girard, Tori Hansen and Yellowbank each had a hit.
Girard took the loss, with Hansen striking out two in relief.
Scotland 12-5, Mitchell 7-15
MITCHELL — Scotland earned a doubleheader split with Mitchell Adrenaline in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Scotland scored five runs in the first on the way to a 12-7 victory.
Grace Robb went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for Scotland. Bailey Vitek, Nora Robb and Delanie VanDriel each had two hits. Jurni Vavruska and Trinity Bietz each doubled. Kennedy Bietz had a hit and four RBI, and Grace Fryda and Tatum Andretta each had a hit in the victory.
Kate Nash went 3-for-3 for Mitchell. Sarah Sebert doubled twice. Kassidy Overweg doubled and singled. Ally Barlean doubled, and Keirstyn Krcil, Kelsey Amick, Madelynn Henglefelt and Ellie Kisor each had a hit.
Grace Robb picked up the win. Krcil took the loss.
Sebert went 3-for-3 with a double and four runs scored as Mitchell won the nightcap 15-5.
Krcil doubled and singled, and Amick had two hits and four RBI for Mitchell. Barlean also had two hits. Nash doubled and Kisor singled in the win.
Bailey Vitek, Kennedy Bietz, Fryda, Vavruska and Paige Kabeiseman each had a hit for Scotland.
Sebert picked up the win. Trinity Bietz took the loss.
