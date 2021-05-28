GULF SHORES, Ala. — Mount Marty sprinter Paul Paul placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama Friday.
Paul ran a 47.96 to place seventh in the event. He was .01 second behind the sixth place runner Jaylun Wallace of Lindsey Wilson.
Paul scored two points for the Lancers in the team standings with the finish.
Doane claimed a share of the NAIA men’s title, scoring 44 points as a team. Doane tied with Madonna, and this is the first Outdoor title in school history.
Indiana Tech girls tallied 84 points to claim the women’s title. William Carey placed second with 65 points.
