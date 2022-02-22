BASKETBALL
NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
SUB-DISTRICT C2-6
Feb. 21-24 at Hartington, Neb.
First Round, Feb. 21
Ponca 51, Crofton 37
Semifinals, Feb. 22
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Ponca 30
Hartington-Newcastle 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54
Final, Feb. 24
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-4) vs. No. 3 Hartington-Newcastle (12-11), 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D1-5
Feb. 21-24 at Elgin, Neb.
First Round, Feb. 21
Osmond 60, Creighton 51
Semifinals, Feb. 22
Bloomfield 56, Plainview 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 85, Osmond 53
Final, Feb. 24
No 1 Elgin Public-Pope John (19-5) vs. No. 2 Bloomfield (10-13), 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-5
Feb. 22-24 at Wynot, Neb.
Semifinals, Feb. 22
Wynot 66, Randolph 49
Wausa 44, Winside 40
Final, Feb. 24
No. 1 Wynot (21-2) vs. No. 2 Wausa (17-7), 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-6
Feb. 21-24 at O’Neill
First Round, Feb. 21
Niobrara-Verdigre 63, Chambers-Wheeler Central 50
Semifinals, Feb. 22
St. Mary’s 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 47
Stuart 81, Santee 68
Final, Feb. 24
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 2 Stuart (15-7), 6:30 p.m.
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
REGION 4A
Feb. 22-24 at high seeds
First Round, Feb. 22
Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Tea Area 42
Lennox 50, Canton 45
Vermillion 52, Beresford 29
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 24
No. 4 Lennox (12-9) vs. at No. 1 Dakota Valley (17-4)
No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-13) at No. 2 Vermillion (16-5), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
Feb. 22-24 at High Seeds
First Round, Feb. 22
Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 22
No. 4 Hanson (17-4) at No. 1 Wagner (19-1)
No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (16-5) at No. 2 Parkston (16-5), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
Feb. 21-24
First Round, Feb. 21
Menno 32, Freeman Academy-Marion 30
Second Round, Feb. 22
Centerville 35, Menno 23
Freeman 39, Scotland 32
Irene-Wakonda 53, Alcester-Hudson 30
Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 24
No. 4 Freeman (10-10) vs. No. 1 Centerville (19-2)
No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (14-7) vs. No. 2 Viborg-Hurley (17-4)
REGION 6B
Feb. 21-24
First Round. Feb. 21
Kimball-White Lake 41, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 29
Burke 54, Colome 23
Second Round, Feb. 22
Avon 72, Marty Indian 29
Corsica/Stickney 66, Kimball/White Lake 28
Second Round, Feb. 24
No. 5 Wessington Springs (8-12) at No. 4 Gregory (9-11), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Burke (7-14) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (11-9), 7 p.m.
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 26 at Mitchell
Gregory/WS winner vs. No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (18-3)
No. 3 Avon (12-9) vs. PG/Burke winner
