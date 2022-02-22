BASKETBALL

NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS

SUB-DISTRICT C2-6

Feb. 21-24 at Hartington, Neb.

First Round, Feb. 21

Ponca 51, Crofton 37

Semifinals, Feb. 22

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54

Final, Feb. 24

No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-4) vs. No. 3 Hartington-Newcastle (12-11), 7 p.m.

SUB-DISTRICT D1-5

Feb. 21-24 at Elgin, Neb.

First Round, Feb. 21

Osmond 60, Creighton 51

Semifinals, Feb. 22

Bloomfield 56, Plainview 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 85, Osmond 53

Final, Feb. 24

No 1 Elgin Public-Pope John (19-5) vs. No. 2 Bloomfield (10-13), 7 p.m.

SUB-DISTRICT D2-5

Feb. 22-24 at Wynot, Neb.

Semifinals, Feb. 22

Wynot 66, Randolph 49

Wausa 44, Winside 40

Final, Feb. 24

No. 1 Wynot (21-2) vs. No. 2 Wausa (17-7), 7 p.m.

SUB-DISTRICT D2-6

Feb. 21-24 at O’Neill

First Round, Feb. 21

Niobrara-Verdigre 63, Chambers-Wheeler Central 50

Semifinals, Feb. 22

St. Mary’s 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

Stuart 81, Santee 68

Final, Feb. 24

No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 2 Stuart (15-7), 6:30 p.m.

S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS

REGION 4A

Feb. 22-24 at high seeds

First Round, Feb. 22

Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Tea Area 42

Lennox 50, Canton 45

Vermillion 52, Beresford 29

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 24

No. 4 Lennox (12-9) vs. at No. 1 Dakota Valley (17-4)

No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-13) at No. 2 Vermillion (16-5), 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

Feb. 22-24 at High Seeds

First Round, Feb. 22

Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 22

No. 4 Hanson (17-4) at No. 1 Wagner (19-1)

No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (16-5) at No. 2 Parkston (16-5), 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

Feb. 21-24

First Round, Feb. 21

Menno 32, Freeman Academy-Marion 30

Second Round, Feb. 22

Centerville 35, Menno 23

Freeman 39, Scotland 32

Irene-Wakonda 53, Alcester-Hudson 30

Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 24

No. 4 Freeman (10-10) vs. No. 1 Centerville (19-2)

No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (14-7) vs. No. 2 Viborg-Hurley (17-4)

REGION 6B

Feb. 21-24

First Round. Feb. 21

Kimball-White Lake 41, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 29

Burke 54, Colome 23

Second Round, Feb. 22

Avon 72, Marty Indian 29

Corsica/Stickney 66, Kimball/White Lake 28

Second Round, Feb. 24

No. 5 Wessington Springs (8-12) at No. 4 Gregory (9-11), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Burke (7-14) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (11-9), 7 p.m.

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 26 at Mitchell

Gregory/WS winner vs. No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (18-3)

No. 3 Avon (12-9) vs. PG/Burke winner

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.