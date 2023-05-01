ATKINSON, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre’s Allison Sucha registered two second-place finishes for the girls track team at the NVC Tournament Saturday.
Sucha’s time of 17.04 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles and a distance of 15-05.00 in the long jump earned her the second step on the podium in each event.
