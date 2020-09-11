Yankton’s Lucas Kampshoff and Tucker Gilmore connected for a touchdown and two-point conversion with 23 seconds left to lift the Bucks to a 22-21 victory over Huron in ninth grade football action on Thursday.
Kampshoff passed for 128 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 59 yards and a score for Yankton. Gilmore had six catches for 112 yards, including the 42-yard score that set up a game-winning two-point conversion. Shayler Platt also rushed for a score in the victory.
Defensively, Gilmore and Ashton Renken each had seven tackles for Yankton. Tristan Manuel had six tackles and Kampshoff picked off a pass in the victory.
Yankton travels to Norfolk, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.
