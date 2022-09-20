Up and down.
That’s how the Yankton volleyball team described its play after Tuesday night’s three-set loss (25-16, 25-11, 25-11) to Sioux Falls Lincoln at the YHS gym.
There were some lows: Digging an 8-20 hole in the opening set, for example.
And then there were some highs: Rallying to make that set competitive, for example.
“When we’re scoring, we’re up, but then when we’re not, we can go back down,” said junior Ava Koller, who led the Gazelles with nine kills and 14 digs.
“I feel like we can get back up more often if we just fix some of our errors.”
The script was flipped, in many ways, in the second set, where Yankton got to within 6-8, but Lincoln reeled off 10 straight points to take control.
“Sometimes we’re a tale of two teams,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law, whose squad fell to 2-10 on the season.
“On the one hand, we can be hesitant and inconsistent, and then other times we make good choices and we attack.”
It’s all part of the mental aspect to the game, she added.
“It’s all about learning,” Law said. “You can learn from a loss, even though it’s hard, just like you can learn from a win.”
Junior setter Camille McDermott recorded 17 assists and 10 digs for Yankton, while junior Payton Moser added 13 digs.
That duo, along with junior Macy Drotzmann, has assumed the leadership reins on a team that does not have a senior this season.
“We’re definitely going through some growing pains,” Law said. “We have three juniors who have a lot of varsity experience, and you’re thrust into leadership roles early.”
The Gazelles are now off until a home match with Sioux Falls Jefferson next Tuesday.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday night, Sioux Falls Lincoln won all four matches. The Patriots won the JV match 25-10, 25-22, the sophomore match 25-16, 26-24, the freshman A’’ match 25-7, 25-7 and the freshman ‘B’ battle 25-11, 25-23.
