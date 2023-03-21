Parker senior Janae Olson and Beresford freshman Ella Merriman were each named third team all-Big East Conference for girls’ basketball.
Parker’s Parker Lessman and Katie Bialas were each named to the honorable mention list, as were Beresford’s Savannah Beeson and Harley Koth.
FINAL STANDINGS: Flandreau 7-0, Garretson 6-1, McCook Central-Montrose (MCM) 5-2, Sioux Valley 4-3, Beresford 3-4, Parker 2-5, Baltic 1-6, Chester Area 0-7
FIRST TEAM: Claire Sheppard, Flandreau; Landree Wilson, Sioux Valley; Lily Klein, Flandreau; Michaela McCormick, MCM; Logan Bly, Garretson
SECOND TEAM: Lizzie Pavlis, Flandreau; Ashley Bjerke, Sioux Valley; Isabelle Bloker, Sioux Valley; Jordyn Williams, Garretson; Emery Larson, Chester Area
THIRD TEAM: Ella Merriman, Beresford; Sydney Olson, Garretson; Anna Reiffenberger, MCM; Emmerson Eppard, Chester Area; Abby Wagner, MCM; Janae Olson, Parker; Baylee Breece, Baltic
HONORABLE MENTION: Daynica Witzel, Baltic; Savannah Beeson, Beresford; Harley Koth, Beresford; Kaylor Geraets, Chester; Jacy Wolf, Chester; Sadie Iott, Flandreau; Raegen Baltman, Garretson; Kylie Christensen, Garretson; Aubree Kranz, MCM; Parker Lessman, Parker; Katie Bialas, Parker; Julie Schneider, Sioux Valley; Keyra Kruse, Sioux Valley
