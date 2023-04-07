VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis came away with a 6-1 Summit League dual victory on Friday afternoon outdoors at the USD Tennis Courts.
Victories from the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams gave the Coyotes the doubles point and wins in five of the six singles matches clinched the team win.
Paige Alter and Grace Chadick posted a 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Bea Havlickova and Eesha Varma earned a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles. Both of those doubles teams own 2-2 marks in Summit League play.
Chadick, a sophomore, earned her team-high 14th singles win of the season, with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph at No. 3 singles that pushed the South Dakota lead to 2-0. Chadick is 4-1 in Summit League play.
Anna Medvyedyeva, a freshman, posted a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and freshman Selena Bird fought through a tough match at No. 5 singles to clinch the team victory with a 6-1, 7-5 triumph.
Havlickova, a sophomore, came back from a set down to win a three-set battle at No. 1 singles, moving to 3-2 in Summit League play with her 12th singles win of the season.
Alter, a senior, earned her 13th singles win of the season with a tough three-set win at No. 4 singles.
“Really good win and performance by the team today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We knew we needed this and delivered today. Doubles was good, we came out sharp and got the point.
“I was proud of how we competed and did a great job getting some first sets and putting them under pressure. The freshman came up huge to clinch and a job by Bea and Paige winning in 3. We’ve got work to do still but we’re in control and can definitely get this done.”
South Dakota (4-12, 2-3 in Summit) hosts Creighton in a non-conference match on Tuesday before hosting Oral Roberts on Friday. Both matches start at 1 p.m. at the USD Tennis Courts.
The Coyotes close the regular season next Sunday at Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.