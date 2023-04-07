VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis came away with a 6-1 Summit League dual victory on Friday afternoon outdoors at the USD Tennis Courts.

Victories from the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams gave the Coyotes the doubles point and wins in five of the six singles matches clinched the team win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.