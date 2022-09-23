The Yankton Bucks fell short against the Tea Area Titans here in a rematch from last season’s Class 11AA State Semifinals 38-28 at Crane-Youngworth Field Friday night.
Yankton fell to 3-2 on the season. Tea improved to 5-0.
The game went frenetically, as neither team had to punt through the first three quarters.
Tied at 28 in the fourth quarter, Tea took the lead on a 38-yard field goal by Chase Van Tol with 5:47 remaining. The game had not featured a punt all night, but Yankton went three-and-out on the next possession. On 3rd-and-1 from the Bucks 29, Ryken was unable to corral a snap from center Dominic Antrobus, forcing the Bucks to punt on 4th-and-5 with 4:47 remaining.
Head coach Brady Muth was forced into using his timeouts. The decision paid off, as the defense forced Tea into a 4th-and-5 with 49 seconds remaining, once again at the Yankton 25. Tea drew up a well-designed play, however, as Blake Thompson scored his third touchdown of the night on a 25-yard run as Tea put the game away at 38-28.
“(Tea)’s a good football team and you can’t make mistakes against a good football team,” Muth said. “You have to be ready every snap. We weren’t. I know everybody’s looking at fumbled snaps and things like that, but there’s an awful lot (more) plays to fix. It’s not just one play that made or broke the game. We have to be way more solid as far as being ready and being prepared to play and we weren’t tonight. That’s on me (as the coach).”
Tea outgained Yankton on the ground 449-87. Some of that was due to scheme, but Muth believes that the game was lost on the line of scrimmage.
“If you want a real lesson of it, Tea dominating line of scrimmage both on offense and defense (was) why the game was shaped the way it was,” he said.
With the frenetic pace of the game, there was a limit to the number of possessions each team got. While Tea did slow the game down, Muth wants his team to be in attack mode.
“I want to step on the gas all the time,” he said. “We had talked about last drive after they kicked a field goal and that situation. Once we get past the 50 and we’re close to field goal range, then we start talking about clock management. We want to have our foot on the gas all the time.”
After two tough losses, Muth wants his team to be locked in and ready to go at gametime.
“We have to be able to execute the plays that are called,” he said. “More than that, it’s not even necessarily executing the plays. It’s being locked in and ready to go. We weren’t (locked in) enough tonight.”
Offensively, Muth vows that him and his staff will fix the execution issues on certain plays.
“The biggest thing we need to do is we need to be ready to answer the bell,” Muth said. “When (a play) is called, we need to be able to be able to answer and do our job when it’s called every single play. We’ve got to get that fixed. That’s on me (as the head coach). We’re going to get that fixed.”
Running back and linebacker Shaylor Platt, who scored the first touchdown of the game for the Bucks on a nice run as well as recovered a fumble on defense, said the team will use the loss as motivation for the rest of the season.
“This loss is going to motivate a lot,” he said. “Our next game (at Brookings) is going to be different. We have lots of dogs on our team. We’re not going to take this well. We’re going to work hard. We’re going to be way better next week.”
Platt finished with 44 yards rushing along with his touchdown.
The Bucks hope to eliminate the mistakes as they travel to Brookings to take on the Bobcats next Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
