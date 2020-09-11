CANISTOTA — A two-point conversion pass from Tisyn Spader to Sam Aslesen in the third overtime lifted Howard to a 16-14 victory over Canistota-Freeman in prep football action on Friday.
The teams came into the contest ranked first and second in both South Dakota prep football polls, with defending champion Canistota-Freeman first in each.
Riley Genzlinger scored both touchdowns for Howard, finishing with 49 yards rushing. Spader passed for 111 yards, with Aslesen making four catches for 55 yards. Aslesen caught passes from Spader for both Tiger 2-point conversions in the contest.
Tyce Ortman rushed for 82 yards and a score, and passed for 76 yards and a score for Canistota-Freeman. Tye Merrill had a touchdown catch for the Pride.
John Callies and Ty Beyer each had a hand in 14 stops for the Howard defense. Jaxon Kampshoff was in on 10 tackles in the victory.
Isiah Robertson was in on nine tackles and picked off a pass to lead the Pride defense. Collin Helma, Ortman and Cole Papendick were each in on eight stops.
Howard, 3-0, travels to Chester Area next. The Pride, 3-1, travels to Irene to face Irene-Wakonda next.
HOWARD (3-0) 0 8 0 0 0 0 8 — 16
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (3-1) 8 0 0 0 0 0 6 — 14
Menno-Marion 36, Parker 20
PARKER — The Menno/Marion Razorbacks snapped a three-game losing skid with a 36-20 victory over the Parker Pheasants on Friday night in prep football action in Parker.
Up 24-20 late in the fourth quarter, Payton Arbach sealed the victory for the Razorbacks with a 30 yard touchdown run. Arbach would finish with 159 rushing yards on 12 carries and threw a touchdown pass while Treyton Sayler rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Sayler also threw a touchdown pass in the victory.
For the Pheasants, Lane Wieman ended the night with 17 carries and 98 rushing yards. Defensively, Davin Fuller ended with a game-high eight takles..
Menno/Marion will look to keep the momentum going when they travel to Baltic next Friday. Parker, meanwhile, will host Viborg-Hurley on Sept. 25.
MENNO/MARION (1-3) 8 8 8 12 – 36
PARKER (1-3) 0 6 8 6 – 20
Tri-Valley 22, Vermillion 17
COLTON – Mason Mathieu’s 12 yard touchdown run with 37 seconds remain lifted the Tri-Valley Mustangs to a 22-17 victory over the Vermillion Tanagers in prep football action Friday night.
The senior quarterback would also throw for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Teammate Owen Besmer finished with 82 receiving yards including 54-yard touchdown on three receptions and Levi Hanson carried for 100 yards in the victory.
For the Tanagers, Charlie Ward threw for 176 yards and a touchdown on 15-27 passing. John Lacognata would also recover a fumble and return it 34 yards for the defense.
Tri-Valley will now host West Central next Friday. The Tanagers, meanwhile, will now have to prepare for a tough Yankton Bucks squad. The Tanagers will play the Bucks at the DakotaDome next Friday.
Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 15
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 50-15 victory over Tekamah-Herman in prep football action on Friday.
Tate Thoene passed for 132 yards and three scores, and rushed for 43 yards and two scores for Cedar Catholic. Easton Becker rushed for 153 yards and a score. Myles Thoene, Charlie Schroeder and Noah Arens each caught a touchdown pass, and James Christensen rushed for a score in the victory.
Brock Rogers and Connor Feiling connected twice, for 81 yards and two scores, for Tekamah-Herman. Kody Bitter rushed for 67 yards in the effort.
Grant Arens and Blake Arens each picked off a pass for the Cedar Catholic defense. Owen Heimes was in on a team-high four tackles.
Kaleb Quick and Garrison Potadle each had five stops for Tekamah-Herman.
Cedar Catholic, 3-0, travels to David City on Thursday, Sept. 17. Tekamah-Herman hosts Bishop Neumann next.
TEKAMAH-HERMAN (1-2) 0 0 0 15 — 15
CEDAR CATHOLIC (3-0) 21 7 15 7 — 50
Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13
CROFTON, Neb. – The Oakland-Craig Knights gave the Crofton Warriors their first loss of the season with a 30-13 victory in prep football action on Friday night.
Grady Gatewood led the Knights to victory, passing for 70 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a touchdown. Jaron Meyer also finished with 86 yards and a 46-yard touchdown in the victory. Defensively for Oakland-Craig, Caden Nelson ended the night with 11.5 tackles and Mike Brands had eight tackles.
For the Warriors, Kimmy Allen had a strong rushing performance with 141 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Stran Sage also lead the defense with five tackles.
Now, Crofton will travel to David City to play Aquinas on Friday. Oakland-Craig will look to keep their undefeated season going when they host Norfolk Catholic next Friday.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (3-0) 0 14 8 8 – 30
CROFTON (1-1) 7 0 0 6 – 13
Dakota Valley 48, Milbank 14
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley earned its first victory of the season, rolling past Milbank 48-14 in prep football action on Friday.
Kobey June rushed for 173 yards and three scores, and had a 23-yard touchdown catch for Dakota Valley. Tommy Nikkel had 72 yards and a score on just five carries. Evan Foster had a 62-yard TD catch. Chayce Montagne and Ethan Anema each threw a touchdown pass.
Kaden Krause threw for 122 yards and two scores, and rushed for 82 yards for Milbank. Will Cummins and Carter Bowsher each had a TD catch.
Alex Reinhardt and Quinton Dickey each made six stops for the Dakota Valley defense. Hunter Beving had two sacks. Brodey Ballinger returned an interception 70 yards for a score in the victory.
Dakota Valley travels to Sioux Falls Christian next. Milbank, 2-2, hosts Groton next.
MILBANK (2-2) 0 7 0 7 — 14
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-2) 13 28 0 7 — 48
Platte-Geddes 51, Gayville-Volin 6
GAYVILLE – The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers cruised to a 51-6 victory over the Gayville-Volin Raiders in prep football action on Friday night.
Grayson Hanson caught a 70 yard touchdown pass from Kelby Vanderweff to start off the dominate victory. Vanderweff would finish the night with 118 yards on 5-8 passing and a rushing touchdown. Teammate Jackson Neumann would also rush for 99 yards on nine attempts including a 50 yards first quarter touchdown. Myles Kott had two rushing touchdowns in the victory.
For the Raiders, Kyle Hirsch finished with 89 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Andrew Gustad led the defense with 13 takles.
Platte-Geddes will look to remain undefeated when they travel to Kimball next week to play Kimball/White Lake. The Raiders meanwhile will host Alcester-Hudson next Friday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (3-0) 31 14 0 6 – 51
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (0-3) 6 0 0 0 – 6
Chester Area 45, Scotland 6
CHESTER — Chester Area used a big game from Stratton Eppard to pull past Scotland 45-6 in prep football action on Friday.
Eppard rushed for 235 yards and four scores, and passed for 107 yards and two scores for Chester. Ryan Benson and Jovi Wolf each had touchdown catches in the victory.
Turner Nicholson rushed for 75 yards and a score for Scotland.
Chester Area, winners of three straight after a season-opening loss, hosts Howard next. Scotland hosts Centerville next.
SCOTLAND (1-3) 6 0 0 0 — 6
CHESTER (3-1) 10 21 6 7 — 45
Randolph 40, Emerson-Hubbard 14
EMERSON, Neb. — Randolph scored 26 second quarter points on the way to a 40-14 victory over Emerson-Hubbard in prep football action on Friday.
Justin Haselhorst rushed for 288 yards and six touchdowns, and caught three passes for 67 yards for Randolph. Tyson Junck passed for 75 yards in the victory.
Ryan Kinnaman and Brock Mackling rushed for scores for Emerson-Hubbard. Anthony Lawrence had a team-high 65 yards rushing.
Haselhorst was in on 13 tackles (4 solo), and Collyn Beal had eight tackles (3 solo) and picked off a pass for Randolph.
Kinnaman picked off two passes for Emerson-Hubbard.
Randolph hosts Wynot next. Emerson-Hubbard heads to Walthill next.
RANDOLPH (1-2) 8 26 6 0 — 40
EMERSON-HUBBARD (1-2) 6 8 0 0 — 14
Dell Rapids 41, Madison 14
MADISON – The Dell Rapids Quarriers handed the Madison Bulldogs their first loss of the season with a decisive 41-14 victory in prep football action on Friday night.
Austin Henry led the Quarriers with 82 passing and three touchdowns while nabbing an interception for a 45-yard touchdown on the defense. Two of those touchdowns passes were caught by Landon Rueseink, who finished with 82 receiving yards on four passes. Defensively for the Quarriers, Coby Maechen finished with seven tackles.
For the Bulldogs, Nate Ricke finished with 11-12 passing along with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns. Trey Smith also ended the night with eight tackles including six solo tackles.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back next Friday when they travel to Brookings. Dell Rapids will look to continue their hot start when they host Mitchell next Friday.
DELL RAPIDS (3-0) 19 8 7 7 – 41
MADISON (2-1) 7 0 0 7 – 14
Lennox 35, Custer 20
LENNOX – The Lennox Orioles scored 21 unanswered points to the start the game and cruised to a 35-20 victory over Custer in prep football action on Friday night.
Brandon Fodness led the Orioles to victory with two passing and two rushing touchdowns, including a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory for the Orioles. Ty Spieler would also end the night with a touchdown run.
For Custer, Senior Daniel Sudaleck rushed for two touchdowns including a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Custer will now face Scottsbluff, Nebraska next Friday. The Orioles will not play again until Sept. 25 when they host Canton.
CUSTER (1-2) 0 0 12 8 – 20
LENNOX (1-2) 7 14 0 14 – 35
