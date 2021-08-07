MITCHELL – After seeing curveball after curveball, Lesterville’s Ethan Wishon finally saw something straight.
He then hit the Broncs straight into the second round.
Wishon’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth capped a 6-5 Lesterville victory over Dell Rapids PBR in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Saturday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Wishon finished 3-4 with a RBI for Lesterville, which advances to the 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday. Tanner Van Driel went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Hunter Martin had two hits and a RBI. Michael Drotzmann, Tyler Edler and Cam Schiltz each doubled. Andy Dollerschell added a hit.
Matt Gillogly went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Dell Rapids PBR. Riley Hoffman and David Kirby each had two hits and a RBI. Wes Hansen also had two hits. Trey Randel posted a double and a RBI. Carter Gullickson and Devon Garry each had a hit in the effort.
Trent Herrboldt, a Legion pickup player, pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the victory. Brandon Nickolite started, striking out six in his eight innings of work. Renken, the third of four PBR pitchers, took the loss.
Wishon’s game-winner wasn’t pretty – a shot off the handle – but it was enough to score Van Driel from second. Van Driel led off the inning with a double, and Edler was intentionally walked to get to Wishon.
“I finally saw a fastball,” Wishon said of the hit. “I handled it – got it on the handle – but I just got it over second base.
“That’s how baseball goes.”
Because he came to the plate with no outs, Wishon’s first mission was to execute a sacrifice bunt and move Van Driel and Edler 90 feet closer to home plate. But a first-pitch strike changed that strategy.
“In my head I was thinking bunt,” Wishon said. “Tuna (Lesterville manager Kevin Bloch) said if I don’t get it, just swing it.”
Wishon’s ninth inning heroics were set up by some heroics from an even younger member of the Broncs. Herrboldt, who ended the game on the mound in the final two games of Tabor’s American Legion championship run earlier this week, pitched around a one-out error to pitch a scoreless top of the ninth.
“I told him before the game that he was our first relief,” Bloch said of Herrboldt. “He’s played in some big games before. He’s a confident kid.”
While Herrboldt “wanted to start,” he was prepared for the ninth inning role.
“I just tried to keep the ball down,” he said. “The one I left up was hit pretty far foul, but it worked out.”
The game started with PBR taking an early lead. Two hits with a throwing error in between gave Dell Rapids a 1-0 lead in the first.
Lesterville got on the board in the third. A Martin single and a Drotzmann double got things going. A wild pitch plated the tying run, and Edler’s sacrifice fly gave the Broncs a 2-1 edge.
Lesterville tacked on two runs in the fifth, scoring on an Edler double and an error.
PBR leveled the score in the top of the seventh, with RBI doubles by Gillogly and Randel and a RBI single by Kirby tying the game at 4-4. Gillogly gave PBR a 5-4 edge in the top of the eighth, but Martin ripped a two-out single to score Schiltz in the bottom of the frame, setting up the late-game heroics.
“Nicko (Nickolite) really settled down after the first,” Bloch said. “He had six, seven innings where he only gave up two hits. He just ran out of gas.”
For the Broncs to extend their run, they’ll need more of what they saw on Saturday.
“First and foremost, we need Wagner (expected starter Alex Wagner) to throw strikes,” Bloch said. “Our defense needs to play well, and our offense needs to hit the ball in the right moments.”
