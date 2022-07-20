MENNO — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (MVPCS) Padres pounded out 16 second-inning runs on the way to a 23-5 rout of Alexandria in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Wednesday in Menno.
Drew Gerlach went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Griffin Tobin went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBI for MVPCS. Hayden Plamp had two hits and four RBI. Dan Laufman and Kane Knudson each had two hits. Thomas Stange had a hit and three RBI. Taite Klumb and Austin Hauge each had a hit in the victory.
Kade Waldera had two hits and three RBI for Alexandria. Jackson Jarding and Hunter Robinson each doubled.
Plamp picked up the win. Jayden Kayser took the loss.
The Padres advance to face Platte-Geddes in the 7 p.m. game tonight (Thursday). Alexandria plays Parkston in an elimination game today at 3 p.m.
Platte-Geddes 14, Menno-Scotland 4
MENNO — Platte-Geddes remained unbeaten in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 14-4 victory over Menno-Scotland on Wednesday in Menno.
Dakota Munger went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored for Platte-Geddes. Carter Lenz had two hits. Joey Foxley had a home run and three RBI. Aiden Bultje, Grayson Hanson, Caden Foxley, Jaxon Christensen and Jackson Neuman each had a hit for the White Caps.
Tyrus Bietz and Jacob Schott each had two hits for Menno-Scotland. Kadeyn Ulmer and Kory Keppen each had a hit for the Trappers.
Neuman picked up the win, striking out five in his six innings of work. Ajay Herrboldt took the loss.
Platte-Geddes advances to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney in the late game today (Thursday), scheduled for 7 p.m. Menno-Scotland plays Tabor in an elimination game at 5 p.m. today.
