The Yankton Tennis Association will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the tennis courts at the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
Topics will include the upcoming indoor junior tournament in November and planning adult and junior tennis leagues for 2023.
