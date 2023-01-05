Playing without their top two scorers and rebounders, the Mount Marty women’s basketball team has a strong showing from a trio of freshmen in an 85-62 loss to Concordia in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Thursday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The 23-point margin was 20 points closer than the first meeting between the teams this season, a 91-48 decision. In that contest, the Lancers’ two leading scorers were Eve Millar (12) and Macy Kempf (10), who were both unavailable on Thursday.
“Our top three leading scorers were all freshmen. Two of our leading rebounders were freshmen,” said MMU head coach Allan Bertram. “It makes me excited, not just for the next month and a half, but for the next three years with these girls.”
Sidney Thue scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Lancers. Maria Parsley just missed a double-double off the bench, posting 12 points and nine rebounds. Kaela Martinez also scored 12 points for the Lancers. Kaity Hove added four assists.
Sadie Powell led Concordia (8-6, 6-4 GPAC) with 18 points. Megan Belt hit four three-pointers on the way to 14 points. Kendal Brigham added 12 points.
Mount Marty held a 40-34 edge on the boards despite having two top rebounders off the floor.
“They took 72 shots and they only got six offensive rebounds,” Bertram said. CU missed 41 shots and five free throws on the night. “The girls did a good job of finding players to box out.”
Concordia built a 24-14 lead after one quarter, but the Lancers kept pace with the Bulldogs in the second quarter as Concordia led 43-32 at the break.
Concordia used its pressure — which forced 28 turnovers with the help of 20 steals — to continue to pull away. But the Lancers stayed competitive by staying aggressive, Bertram noted.
“The girls played loose. They played aggressive,” he said. “Overall, this was one of our more complete games.”
The Lancers (4-12, 1-9 GPAC) will be back on the floor on Saturday, traveling to College of Saint Mary.
