Playing without their top two scorers and rebounders, the Mount Marty women’s basketball team has a strong showing from a trio of freshmen in an 85-62 loss to Concordia in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Thursday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

The 23-point margin was 20 points closer than the first meeting between the teams this season, a 91-48 decision. In that contest, the Lancers’ two leading scorers were Eve Millar (12) and Macy Kempf (10), who were both unavailable on Thursday.

