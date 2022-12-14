LEXINGTON, Ky. – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named an All-America Honorable Mention selection as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Juhnke, named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the third-straight season, earns the honor for the second time in her career. She became the first Coyote in program history to reach 2,000 kills. She now holds the USD program records in all-time career kills (2,004) and single-season kills (677) as well as the league record for single-season kills.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native led the nation in kills (677), points (757.5), and total attacks (1,673) while leading the league in kills per set (5.33) and attacks per set (13.17).
On Sept. 27, the six-rotation player set the mark for most kills in a match in the league with 39 kills against NDSU. The total also set the mark for most kills in a match this season in the NCAA. She put up a season-high 19 digs against Kansas City and had a season-high seven blocks against Denver.
She ended the season with 26 double-doubles as South Dakota posted a 29-4 overall record and finished 16-2 in the conference. The Coyotes made program history as they were the regular season champions and the Summit League Tournament champions in the same season for the first time.
Juhnke led the Coyotes to their third-straight Summit League Tournament championship and fourth NCAA tournament appearance in five years. South Dakota made history in the first-round of the NCAA tournament when they won two sets in the five-set battle against Houston.
“I am so happy that Elizabeth was recognized amongst the best in the country,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “She had an outstanding year as an all-around player and excelled in each area of the game. Elizabeth has been instrumental in the program’s success over the years, but she was certainly playing her best volleyball this season.”
Juhnke now joins former Coyote Kendall Kritenbrink (2011-14) as a two-time AVCA All-America Honorable Mention selection.
