Juhnke Named AVCA All-America Honorable Mention
South Dakota's Elizabeth Juhnke, 6, attacks against the block of Omaha's Mariah Murdie, 33, and Kali Jurgensmeier during the Summit League Volleyball Tournament championship match. Juhnke was named to the honorable mention list of the AVCA All-America team, announced Wednesday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

LEXINGTON, Ky. – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named an All-America Honorable Mention selection as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. 

Juhnke, named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the third-straight season, earns the honor for the second time in her career. She became the first Coyote in program history to reach 2,000 kills. She now holds the USD program records in all-time career kills (2,004) and single-season kills (677) as well as the league record for single-season kills. 

