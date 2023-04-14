VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament held Nov. 18-20 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
A 12-game, three-day bracketed tournament, Battle 4 Atlantis is regarded as one of the most challenging early-season tournaments in college basketball. The tournament field will be announced at a later date.
“We are incredibly excited to accept the invitation to the Battle 4 Atlantis next season!” said USD head coach Kayla Karius. “This is a great opportunity to compete against some of the nation’s top talent on a neutral floor and challenge our squad early in the season. Not to mention the tournament is hosted in the Bahamas at The Atlantis, a luxury resort known all over the world. With top competition and a picturesque setting, the tournament will provide a great experience for our student-athletes and fans alike.”
South Dakota returns 11 players from last season’s roster headlined by all-Summit first-team pick Grace Larkins. The Coyotes also welcome in four freshmen and one graduate transfer for 2023-24.
This tournament will mark South Dakota’s first time playing in the Bahamas. Albeit, the Coyotes participated in the Bad Boy Mowers tournament in 2020 when it was relocated to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coyotes faced South Carolina and Gonzaga in that year’s tournament.
Fan travel packages will be announced at a later date.
