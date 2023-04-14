Coyotes To Play In Battle 4 Atlantis
Buy Now

The South Dakota bench reacts to a three-pointer by Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, left of bench players, during a home game in the 2022-23 season. The Coyotes have been chosen to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Nov. 18-20 at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament held Nov. 18-20 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

 A 12-game, three-day bracketed tournament, Battle 4 Atlantis is regarded as one of the most challenging early-season tournaments in college basketball. The tournament field will be announced at a later date.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.